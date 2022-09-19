Leavenworth Rotarians Joel Walinski, right, and Ken Morgan pour around 350 ducks onto the Wenatchee River to start the club's duck race fundraiser Saturday at Blackbird Island. Participants adopted ducks for $10 each. Proceeds from the nonprofit club fundraiser go to support local projects. Some past projects include the new Jim Adamson Soccer field at Beaver Valley School in Plain, the Outdoor Education Classroom at the Wenatchee River Institute and educational scholarships.
Mike Worden, Leavenworth Rotary Club president-elect, scoops the first place duck out of the water during the club's duck race fundraiser Saturday at Blackbird Island. Siegi Willems won the first place prize of $500. Her husband Jim Willems, who died last November, was actively involved with the club for many years and was acting Rotary president in 1985-1986.
Ducks make their way from the west bridge release to the east bridge catch at Blackbird Island in Leavenworth during the Leavenworth Rotary Club Duck Race fundraiser on Saturday. It took about 17 minutes for the lead ducks to float to the finish.
