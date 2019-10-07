Tim Herdt with the Wenatchee Parks and Recreation Department takes down fencing surrounding the Rotary Play Village at Lincoln Park on Monday. He said the department expected to have the entire playground area taken out by Tuesday. A sign in the area says that 1,600 volunteers installed the play area in five days in 1996. A new playground will be built as part of a $2.1 million park renovation the city hopes to complete by the fall of 2021. It includes a soccer field, splash pad, pump track, new second picnic shelter, new stage, new restrooms and safety fencing along Crawford Avenue.