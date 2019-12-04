The first-aid kit comes out for nurse Kim Collier, Wenatchee, right, who cut herself while making stained glass ornaments at the Get Lit Stained Glass Ornament class at the Wenatchee Valley Museum's MakerSpace room Wednesday night. At left, nurse Julie McAllister, East Wenatchee, also ended up with glass cuts on her hands. In a group with two more nurses who came to the class together, three ended up with minor hand and arm cuts and the fourth with a minor burn from a soldering iron. They said they try to do a group activity every month. About 15 adults came to the event learning how to cut glass (and how not to) then use soldering tape, and a soldering iron put together ornaments.