Members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol present the colors at a Memorial Day service at Wenatchee Cemetery on Monday. Patti Hail led the ceremony which included the National Anthem sung by Josh Lewis, a Memorial Day Address from Mayor Frank Kuntz, the laying of wreaths, a benediction from Sarah Simonson, American Legion Post 10 salute and playing of Taps by Gary Wiggins.
Bearers hold their wreaths before they are presented at Monday's Memorial Day service at Wenatchee Cemetery. Wreaths from left to right: John Kendrick Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Gold Star Mothers, and the U.S. Armed Forces wreath. Gold Star Mothers is a private nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States. Veterans of Foreign Wars 3617, VFW 3617 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 10, American Legion Unit 10 Auxiliary, and Wartime Merchant Marine wreaths were also represented.
