In a frenzy of activity, Arabelle Finch, 13, Chelan, gets knocked down by her pig Dale while trying to get it out of a pen at the Chelan County Fair in Cashmere on Friday. Helping her is JR Cooper, a volunteer from Manson. The fair runs through Sunday.
Carson Collum, 9, Manson, tries to hold onto her goat Crystal during the fitting and showing competition at the fair. Goat Judge Patty Gylling, at left, tries to talk with her during her goat's escape attempt. Collum is with the Chelan Cabelleros 4-H club.
