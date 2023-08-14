Quilter Wendy Kozuback, far right, and knitter Anne Clark, both of Chelan, look closely at Barbara Wadkins' "I Love Trees" quilt on display at the North Central Washington Quilt Show, Friday, at Town Toyota Center.
WENATCHEE — More than 300 quilts filled the arena of the Town Toyota Center Friday and Saturday for the NCW Quilt Show, organized by the NCW Quilt Guild.
A retired superior court judge for Chelan County, Lesley Allan, makes quilts and was the featured artist at the show in its 35th year.
The guild started in 1984 when Doni Palmgren put an ad in the newspaper inviting quilters to join in a community. The NCW Quilt Show was the first official event at the Town Toyota Center when it opened in 2008.
The guild also donates quilts to worthy causes, such as lap quilts to the hospital for hospice care or cancer care. Chief-for-a-day kids at the Washington Apple Blossom Festival get quilts, as do veterans. The guild makes stockings for the CASA program and placemats for Meals on Wheels.
The quilts at the show were not priced to sell, but simply to exhibit as in a gallery in their different sized categories for judging, as well as special categories for holiday, modern and collaborative “round robin” challenges.
