WENATCHEE — More than 300 quilts filled the arena of the Town Toyota Center Friday and Saturday for the NCW Quilt Show, organized by the NCW Quilt Guild.

A retired superior court judge for Chelan County, Lesley Allan, makes quilts and was the featured artist at the show in its 35th year.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?