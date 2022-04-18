World photo/Loren Benoit Dennis Rose paints arrows on the inside of one of his bowls at Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council's Empty Bowls event Friday at the Local Tel events center at Pybus Public Market. Participants donated $15 to receive their own ceramic bowl to customize that will later be glazed by local art instructors and high school art students. The event aims to raise awareness about food insecurity and hunger. All proceeds go to the North Central Washington Food Distribution Center. The next Empty Bowls event is May 13, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Local Tel events center at Pybus Public Market.
World photo/Loren Benoit Debi Gredler, left, and Alice Niebuhr customize their ceramic bowls at Empty Bowls 2022 on Friday, April 15. The event helps raise awareness about food insecurity and hunger, with proceeds going to the North Central Washington Food Distribution Center.
