Mindy and Tom Christensen of Othello look at toys and games at Hooked on Toys during their Black Friday shopping. Mindy Christensen said they always stop at Hooked on Toys this time of year because “they have something unique that’s a perfect gift.” Many national retailers opened on Thursday, allowing some to get a jump on shopping for holiday deals.
