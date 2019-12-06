191206-newslocal-hazardouswaste 03.jpg
Mike McCormick with Clean Harbors, left, and Aaron Johnson with the Chelan County public works department take motor oil to a disposal tank outside the new Moderate Risk Waste Facility building on opening day Friday. Clean Harbors has a contract to train county employees how to identify and dispose of hazardous household waste products.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

What to know for hazardous waste disposal

The Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility on Highway 97A just north of Wenatchee is now open.

The building is open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to County residents. There is a suggested donation of $10.

191206-newslocal-hazardouswaste 01.jpg
Paula Cox, Wenatchee, drops off paint thinner and motor oil on the opening day of the new Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility on Highway 97A just north of Wenatchee. 

Accepted items: Aerosol cans, antifreeze, automobile batteries, brake fluid, degreasers, furniture stain, gasoline, household cleaners, household batteries, hobby chemicals, hydrochloric acid, lawn and garden pesticides, motor oil, oil-based paint, paint thinners, rechargeable batteries, spray paint, pool and spa supplies, solvents and sealants.

Not accepted: Ammunition/explosives, asbestos, computers, contaminated soil, electronics, fireworks, latex/water-based paint, light bulbs and fluorescents lights, medical waste, needles and syringes, pressurized tanks, tires.

191206-newslocal-hazardouswaste 02.jpg
Mike McCormick with Clean Harbors, left, trains Aaron Johnson with the Chelan County Public Works Department how to identify and dispose of household waste products at the new facility's opening day Friday.

— Don Seabrook, World photo editor

