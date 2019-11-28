The 11th annual Turkey on the Run took place Thursday morning at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee. The event moved this year from Rotary Park to the new location so runners would have a safer route. According to race director Joel Rhyner from RunWenatchee, about 1,000 racers participated this year. The run is a fundraiser for the Women’s Resource Center of NCW. Rhyner didn't have the figures for the amount raised this year, but said over the last 10 years Run Wenatchee has helped contribute about $30,000 for the organization.
Photos: Turkey on the Run
Mike Bonnicksen
Photographer and IT manager at The Wenatchee World.
