Eastmont High sophomore Hudson Hamilton eyes his landing spot as he spins through the air during a 4A district dive meet at Wenatchee High School's pool on Friday. Hudson bettered his district qualifying score with a second place dive of 271.1. Moses Lake's Carter Beus placed first with a score of 274.
Wenatchee High sophomore Ben Sagerser performs a dive during a 4A district dive meet at Wenatchee High School's pool on Friday. Ben placed third in the meet with a score of 262.75 behind Eastmont's Hudson Hamilton who placed second with a score of 271.
Eastmont High sophomore Hudson Hamilton eyes his landing spot as he spins through the air during a 4A district dive meet at Wenatchee High School's pool on Friday. Hudson bettered his district qualifying score with a second place dive of 271.1. Moses Lake's Carter Beus placed first with a score of 274.
Wenatchee High sophomore Ben Sagerser performs a dive during a 4A district dive meet at Wenatchee High School's pool on Friday. Ben placed third in the meet with a score of 262.75 behind Eastmont's Hudson Hamilton who placed second with a score of 271.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone