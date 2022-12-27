A group of ice skaters have fun forming a train as they make their way around the Community Ice Arena at Town Toyota Center during public skating Friday afternoon. The rink has public skating Tuesday to Friday this week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Admission is $10. Skate rental is $3. To view more times, visit the rink's schedule at www.towntoyotacenter.com/calendars.
Benoit Kati Anderson, East Wenatchee, carefully helps her 6-year-old niece Hollie, left, and daughter Ember, 9, as they skate around Town Toyota Center's Community Ice Rink arena during public skating Friday afternoon. Kati mentioned it has been a while since both families have spent time together.
