Members participate in drop-in pickleball matches April 21, 2022, at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club. There has been a demand in the valley for more pickleball courts, with some added.

The state of Washington officially named pickleball its designated state sport in 2022.

SPOKANE — As pickleball's fan base grows in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene can claim one home-court advantage: hosting a tournament soon with more than 430 players.

The Inland Northwest Pickleball Club plans its July 13-16 CdA Classic Pickleball Tournament at Cherry Hill Park, drawing visitors from 20 states and a few countries.



