WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly struck a string of parked cars and then drove a pickup into an unoccupied house in Wenatchee.
The Toyota Tacoma veered into six cars parked along the 500 block of Mission Street and then into a house, according to Sgt. Joe Eaton with the Wenatchee Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m.
One parked car was occupied, but no one involved in the crash suffered serious injury, Eaton said.
The owner of the home, Angel Cruz, said the building was undergoing renovations and is intended to serve as his office. Cruz also owns the adjacent food stand, Taqueria El Tapatio and overheard the crash as it happened.
“It is what it is,” Cruz said. “As long as nobody was hurt, we’re fine. Things happen.”
Crews worked for about two hours to remove the pickup from the buildings, a task complicated by the now precarious structure.
The pickup partially dislodged a beam that supported a roof overhanging the front porch. Firefighters cut the roof off the Tacoma to allow a tow truck to pull the pickup out of the house without hitting and shifting the unstable roof.
The pickup was free from the building about 8:35 p.m. and Mission Street, blocked or partially blocked from the time of the collision, was reopened about 9 p.m.
