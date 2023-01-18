TACOMA — Pierce County inadvertently shared the last four Social Security digits for more than 463,000 registered voters in response to a public records request, spokeswoman Libby Catalinich said Wednesday.

The sensitive information was sent by mistake last month to one person who sought public voter registration records from the county, Catalinich told The News Tribune.



___ (c)2023 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

