TACOMA — A planned SWAT operation Tuesday at a mobile home park in Spanaway ended with two Pierce County deputies shot and seriously injured, and the 40-year-old man they were there to arrest killed.
The deputies were transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center, where Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said one deputy was undergoing surgery and was expected to survive. The other deputy was "gravely injured" and in critical condition.
"It's very sad. It's very scary for all of us," Moss said. "We're pulling for them and hoping they'll be okay."
The man killed during the arrest has not been identified. Tacoma police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the South Sound Gang Task Force had requested the assistance of the SWAT team to serve an arrest warrant on the man for second-degree assault. The task force is comprised of multiple police agencies, the Department of Corrections and the FBI.
The man had previous felony convictions, Haddow said.
The shooting occurred in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway. The first call for medical assistance came out at about 11:50 a.m., but the SWAT team began its operation about 8:30 a.m., Haddow told reporters in a media briefing near the scene. Haddow said shots were exchanged outside a mobile home, but she didn't have further details on what led to the shooting.
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be investigating. The team investigates uses of deadly force in the county involving law enforcement.
The shooting prompted a large police response that temporarily shut down Pacific Avenue South in both directions at 176th Street East. Across the street from the scene, business owner Victor Perez said he and about five or six other people were watching the commotion from a gas station parking lot. He said he could see between 25 to 30 police vehicles.
Perez, 51, was at his screen printing and embroidery business on Pacific Avenue when he heard sirens and saw patrol cars speeding to the scene. He said he heard yells from across the street, but he didn't hear gunshots.
Duane Crimmins' business, All Access Doggy Daycare and More, is directly off of Pacific Avenue and is adjacent to the mobile home park where the shooting occurred. He said the area is typically quiet and that he didn't know of any issues with residents. Tuesday morning was business as usual while clients dropped off dogs. Employees said they didn't hear anything until Pacific Avenue was being shut down.
The Pierce County Council addressed the shooting on Twitter. "Council is saddened to learn of this afternoon's shooting and is sending support to the deputies injured, their families and all within the @PierceSheriff department impacted by today's incident," the council said.
County Executive Bruce Dammeier and Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer were at the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Moss said Troyer was with the deputies and their families inside. About 150 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were gathered at the hospital.