Pilot killed in Whidbey Island plane crash loved aviation from a young age

Jason Winters and his family on a floatplane trip summer of 2021.

 Courtesy of the Winters family

WHIDBEY ISLAND — Jason Winters, a longtime commercial pilot who had loved aviation since he helped wash and load seaplanes as a high schooler in Manson, died after a plane he was flying crashed near Whidbey Island Sunday.

Officials have not released details about the cause or circumstances of the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

