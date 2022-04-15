WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council's Thursday agenda stretched out across over a dozen different items.
Below are some highlights.
Pinnacles Prep renovations
The city accepted a $2.5 million grant from the state Department of Commerce for the renovation of the Community Center at 504 S. Chelan Ave. The building is being used by Pinnacles Prep.
The renovation will include new instructional spaces, a new campus entrance, a commercial kitchen and cafeteria.
Renovation is scheduled to begin at the end of April 2022 and wrap up by spring 2023.
Wenatchee Convention Center repairs
The council awarded a $160,700 contract to Signature Roofing Service to replace about 20,000 square feet of the Wenatchee Convention Center’s roof. The project is expected to start in May and end in June.
Council member Linda Herald, the center’s general manager, recused herself from the vote.
Emergency stormwater repairs
Staff submitted a report on a $304,600 contract with Pipkin Construction for emergency repairs on South Wenatchee Avenue that took place between March 21 and April 7. The funds came from the city’s Stormwater Utility Fund.
On Feb. 17, a sinkhole was reported near 1786 South Wenatchee Ave. and public works crews discovered that about 108 feet of a 36-inch storm main had collapsed due to excessive pipe corrosion.
“(It) not only had created a pretty serious sinkhole along a very heavily traveled route to school, but we also had some homes and properties above that were in jeopardy,” Deputy Public Works Director Jessica Shaw said. “Staff met with the public works director and the mayor and requested that we handle this as an emergency.”
Because the contract was handled as an emergency, the city council did not vote on the matter.
Shaw added that the city was not able to secure appropriate pipe material due to supply chain issues. Because of this, the city will need to spend about an additional $90,000 to line the piping.
Police recruiting
The city will spend no more than $28,000 with North 40 Productions to produce five police recruitment videos. The police department plans to distribute the videos on social media and other media outlets.
Police Chief Steve Crown said the department is four officers short and expects at least four retirements in the next few years. He added that some of the biggest sells for past recruitments has been the Wenatchee area itself and opportunity to interact with existing officers on a ride along.
“It's a great place. I think we need to highlight it as much as possible and go after those candidates that are out there on kind of an across-the-nation basis to continue to feed our department with the type of quality that I know that everybody expects out of our department,” Crown said.
Drinking water improvements
The council approved two loans from the state Department of Health.
One is $1 million dollars with a $10,000 loan fee, 1.75% interest rate and 20-year term. The money will be used to replace asbestos cement water mains and service lines on First, Seventh and Eighth streets and Chelan Avenue.
The second loan is $241,700 with a $4740 loan fee, 0% interest rate and 10-year term. The funds will be used to design the replacement of nearly 3,000 feet of water main piping between Miller Street and Okanagan Avenue.
Approval of proposed water rate increases will fund the repayment of the loan
Proclamations
The council approved two proclamations: one recognizing April 23, 2022, as Arbor Day and another standing against racism.
“It's gonna be a fun day,” Greater Wenatchee Arbor Day committee member Bonnie Orr said, adding that they expect to have two different types of trees and three different types of plants that they will be planting in East Wenatchee, Wenatchee and Cashmere.
The other proclamation declares April 26 as YWCA Stand Against Racism Day. As part of a nationwide campaign, the YWCA of North Central Washington will be hosting an event on April 26 at WVC campus that will include food, speakers and a celebration of diversity.