The annual traffic backups as Thanksgiving travelers crisscross the state on Interstate 90 are not high on a list of treasured holiday traditions.
But officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and AAA Washington say some advance planning and avoiding the heaviest travel times can reduce the stress of traveling this holiday week.
And as an extra dollop of whipped cream on the road trip pie, gas prices in Yakima and across the state continue to fall as Thanksgiving approaches.
According to GasBuddy.com, a survey of 91 stations in Yakima shows average gasoline prices have fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.40 on Monday, Nov. 21.
This average price is 22.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, GasBuddy reports, although the $4.40/gallon average is 62.5 cents higher than last year's figure for the week of Thanksgiving. Average per-gallon prices in Yakima on Nov. 21 have ranged between $2.39 in 2015 and this year's $4.40 over the past 10 years.
Still, local, state and national gas prices have gradually declined from summer's peak levels of $5 or more per gallon, and GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan said in a news release that drivers should be thankful.
Thanksgiving travel predictions
AAA of Washington predicts 1.5 million state residents will travel 50 or more miles from home this Thanksgiving holiday, an increase from last year's estimate of 1.4 million.
That figure also is 7% greater than the pre-pandemic 2019 estimate in Washington, AAA reports. The vast majority of those travelers (87%) are expected to travel by car, with Wednesday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon the busiest travel times.
Nationwide, AAA estimates 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving a 1.5% increase from 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking it in 2000.
WSDOT has posted its annual Thanksgiving week travel charts online, and like AAA, the state transportation agency expects heavy traffic on Wednesday and Sunday of this week.
Heaviest traffic and congestion is expected from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-90 and from noon to 3 p.m. on westbound I-90 between Cle Elum and North Bend.
For the return trip on Sunday, heaviest traffic is predicted between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. westbound and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastbound in the Snoqualmie Pass portion of I-90.
WSDOT officials encourage drivers to avoid the heaviest travel times if possible and to allow additional time to reach their destination. They also urge patience.
"This time of year, many people are eager to see their loved ones and often make long trips, sometimes on roads they aren't familiar with," said WSDOT Active Transportation Director Barb Chamberlain.
"When you increase your following distance and stop proactively for someone using a crosswalk or bike lane, you're helping someone else make it home to their loved ones," Chamberlain said. "Over 25% of the people who live in Washington aren't drivers and they're trying to get somewhere too."
Weather forecast
The Snoqualmie Pass forecast calls for mostly dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday, with a chance of rain and snow on Friday.
An extended forecast predicts possible heavy snow on Snoqualmie Pass by the weekend, however, with the weather service expecting snow levels lowering to 3,100 feet on Friday night and snow likely Saturday night into Sunday.
