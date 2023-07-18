Landscape

On a sunny day, the shady spot in your backyard can be 10-15 degrees cooler than the rest of your yard. Master Gardener Lloyd Thompson writes this week about how the home landscape can be shaped to reduce the amount of energy required to heat and cool the house.

 Provided photo/Lloyd Thompson

What if I told you that you could save 25% on heating and cooling your house while doing nothing to, or in, the house? This isn’t anything new, requires no gadgets and can improve the curb appeal of your house while you save that 25%.

A well-designed energy saving landscape not only can add beauty to your home but also can reduce your heating and cooling costs. A well-placed tree, shrub, or vine can deliver effective shade, act as a windbreak, and reduce your energy bills. Carefully positioned trees can save up to 25% of the energy a typical household uses. While it works with older homes, it may be even better on new construction that incorporates the house's design features to work with the landscaping.



