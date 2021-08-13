WENATCHEE — Chelan County bridge inspections planned for Monday and Tuesday will mean some traffic delays.
During the inspections, which can take several hours, traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will direct motorists, according to a news release. Travelers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.
Lane closures are needed so state Department of Transportation and Chelan County crews can stage an Under Bridge Inspection Truck, or UBIT, on the bridges.
The long arm of the UBIT is equipped with a bucket so crews can look for cracks, rust and other deficiencies along the sides and under the bridges. Bridges typically receive UBIT inspections every two to six years, depending on the bridge type and condition.
Bridges scheduled for inspections, with estimated start times, are:
Ardenvoir Bridge (Mad River Road): Noon Monday
Monitor Bridge (Main Street): 2:30 p.m. Monday
Peshastin Bridge (Main Street): 8 a.m. Tuesday
Cottage Avenue Bridge in Cashmere: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
