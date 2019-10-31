PESHASTIN — About 700 homes and businesses near Peshastin and Highway 97 south to Blewett Pass will be without power this afternoon while crews work on the Peshastin Substation.
The outage is expected to start at 2 p.m. and last about an hour, according to a Thursday morning Chelan County PUD release.
The affected areas are Highway 2/97 between North Dryden and Stine Hill roads, from Dog House to Stines Hill roads, and along Highway 97 south to Blewett Pass.
During the scheduled outage, crews will install a mobile substation to serve the area while work is done on a transformer, according to the release.
More information on the outage can be found here or by calling the PUD’s outage line at (877) 783-8123.