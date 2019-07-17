WENATCHEE — A Chelan County Planning Commission meeting for vacation rentals has changed locations.
The commission will be holding its July 24 meeting from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Wenatchee.
The meeting was originally set for the Chelan County Commission building. The space at the technology center is larger than in the commission building.
It is the first meeting on potential county vacation rental regulations where members of the public will be able to speak. The public comment period will be limited to two minutes per person.