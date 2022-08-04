Purchase Access

PASCO — Innergex Renewable Development has proposed a 470-megawatt solar generation project coupled with a four-hour battery energy system in a remote area of northwest Benton County, according to the Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC).

When operating, the Wautoma Solar Project would be large enough to power about 70,000 households, Innergex has said.



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

