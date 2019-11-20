191122-newslocal-playtime 01.jpg
Josh Lawson, 3, East Wenatchee, pounds out a beat on a toy drum in front of his mother, Sheralinn, at the Indoor Playground at Pybus Public Market, Wednesday. Organized by the Wenatchee Parks Department, the playground is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon through March 26. There is a fee of $1 to $1.50 per child. Sheralinn Lawson says Wednesday was the first time this year for them to attend, but they’ve been taking part in the program for three years. “It’s nice to have somewhere inside to play,” she says. “Here we can be loud.”

