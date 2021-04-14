Thursday
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., teleconference number: (509) 888-3298, passcode 66516
East Wenatchee City Council Workshop: 5:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/86822653435, teleconference number: (253) 215-8782, meeting ID: 868 2265 3435
Friday
Government
Cascadian Conservation District board meeting: 1:30 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/98734211628, call (509) 436-1601 for instructions on connecting
Schools
Manson School District: 6 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/89658764568, (509) 687-3140