Saturday
Community
Sustainable Wenatchee Earth Day Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Masks required, (509)888-3900
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: (253)999-5697, meeting ID: 823-366-779
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/81749047757, 886-6400
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m.,Zoom link: zoom.us/j/82469414561, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/85836349445, 745-8871
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Facebook livestream: facebook.com/LinkTransit, Teleconference number: 1(877)216-1555, passcode: 859950, (509)664-7608 Wenatchee
Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, masks are required and physical distancing will be in effect, 664-3392
East Wenatchee City Council: 6 p.m., teleconference number: 1(253)215-8782, meeting ID: 881 3143 2209, 884-9515