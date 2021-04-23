Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Schools
Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m.,zoom.us/j/95787190693, (509)884-7169
Cascade School Board: 7 p.m., cascadesd-org.zoom.us/j/86808588481, (509)548-5885
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., zoom.us/j/94825201122, password: 645926, (509)884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9:30 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Stand Against Racism event with Teresa Zepeda: noon, register at bit.ly/SARkeynote
East Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., zoom.us/j/81728148570, Teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 817 2814 8570
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., audio broadcast live on lakechelannow.com
Schools
Lake Chelan School Board: 6 p.m., contact (509)682-3515 or email mashayekhg@chelanschools.org to attend the meeting via phone or computer
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., YouTube livestream: https://youtu.be/hqRQ_7Q_2qw