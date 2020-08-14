Some events may not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.
Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2FkKSvn, Teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 836- 6314-2037, Passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., Teleconference number: 509-661-8872, Conference ID: 9104561#
Chelan-Douglas Health District Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/6048409508, Teleconference number: 253-215-8782 or 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 604 840 9508#
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 5:30 p.m., Zoom link will be available on eastmontparks.com, 884-8015
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/89872204211, 745-8871
Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting: wwrld.us/2WVlUJb, Teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 786- 705-338
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, Meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode:859950, Live stream will be available on facebook.com/LinkTransit
Wenatchee Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, 664-3392, social distancing required.