Wednesday
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/87284665516, meeting ID: 872 8466 5516, teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., webinar registration: wwrld.us/31Y7B8g, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Go to link: global.gotomeeting.com/join/966422693, teleconference number: 1-872-240-3212, access code: 966-422-693
Thursday
Government
Wenatchee City Council, work session: 5:15 p.m., livestream link: youtu.be/fO2M23XgVT0, 664-3300