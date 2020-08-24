Tuesday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/2WVlUJb, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board: 9 a.m., Zoom link: tinyurl.com/cdrpa-webinar, password: 645926, 884-4700
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499, 667-6215
Chelan City Council: 6 p.m., livestream: lakechelannow.com, call 682-8019 for alternate arrangements
Leavenworth City Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/89528449485, meeting ID: 895 2844 9485, password: 625486, 548-5275
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 6 p.m., Youtube link: youtu.be/cniXprnVrmk, 663-8161
Wednesday
Government
North Central Educational Distric Board: Noon, contact 665-2610 or info@ncesd.org for access instructions
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., Operations Base, 2700 Euclid Ave., 664-7611
Schools
Wenatchee Valley College: General and starting information: wvc.zoom.us/j/94061322674, meeting id: 061322674
Waterville School Board: 6 p.m.,zoom.us/j/6801679549, 745-8584