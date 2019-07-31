Thursday
Community
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Art at the Library: 3 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Transfers and Circuits: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Blaze of Glory — A Tribute to Bon Jovi: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Ohme Garden, Wenatchee, RLStickets.com, blazeofgloryband.com
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
Government
Douglas County Solid Waste Advisory Committee: 1 and 2 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, 886-0899
Friday
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, info@wvmcc.org
Nic Allen: 7 p.m., Pybus Public Market, free
Kevin Jones: 7 to 9 p.m., Centennial Park, Wenatchee, free
“The Miserable Phantom of the Op’ry”: 8 p.m., Theater Under The Stars, Chelan, 888-473-7869, theaterunderthestars.org
“The Sound of Music”: 8 p.m., Ski Hill Amphitheater, Leavenworth Summer Theater, 548-2000. leavenworthsummertheater.org
Hot August Nights’ “Hands on a Hardbody”: 8 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, 663-2787, numericapac.org
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.