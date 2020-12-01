Wednesday
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., gotomeeting.com/join/255677653, dial in: 1-669-224-3412, access code: 255-677-653, 888-6200
Wednesday
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., gotomeeting.com/join/255677653, dial in: 1-669-224-3412, access code: 255-677-653, 888-6200
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription