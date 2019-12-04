Today
Community
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Eggbots — Design your own ornament: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m., East Wenatchee City Hall, 886-6108
Government
Bridgeport Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041
Friday
Community
Saturday
Holly Jolly Jamboree: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market, LocalTel Event Center
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Movies at the Library — Elf: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Spice variety show: 1 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 888-6240
Wells House First Friday Open House: 5 to 7 p.m., Wells House, 1260 Fifth St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
