Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Bear Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Cashmere Library
Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Entiat Library; 11 to 11:30 a.m., Chelan Library; 11:30 a.m. to noon, Leavenworth Library
Preschool Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., Manson Library
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
City of Wenatchee Historic Preservation Board: 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee City Hall, 888-6200
Thursday
Community
Preschool Music: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Storytime: 2:45 to 3:30 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
ATLAS Eggbots — Design your own ornament: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Wings ‘n Wishes: 6 p.m., East Wenatchee City Hall, 886-6108
Government
Bridgeport Planning Commission: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.