Today
Community
Selfies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45, Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Stem Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Government
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
Friday
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Christmas Card Ornament Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Lance Tigner w/ Easy St. Mens Choir & Guest: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 North Worthen Street
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 to 9 p.m., Chelan Performing Arts Center, 215 Webster Avenue, Chelan. 682-9150, go.evvnt.com/558020-0
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, 548-6347, go.evvnt.com/564987-0
Fiesta Decembrina: 8 to 10 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.