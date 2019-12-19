Today
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library; 10:30 to 11 a.m., Cashmere Library
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 to 11 a.m., Chelan Library
Christmas Card Ornament Craft: 1 to 2 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Lance Tigner w/ Easy St. Men's Choir & Guest: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 3 North Worthen Street
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 to 9 p.m., Chelan Performing Arts Center, 215 Webster Avenue, Chelan. 682-9150, go.evvnt.com/558020-0
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, 548-6347, go.evvnt.com/564987-0
Fiesta Decembrina: 8 to 10 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 888-3900
Saturday
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 2 to 4 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. 548-6347, go.evvnt.com/564987-0
Geoffrey Castle's Celtic Christmas: 7 to 9 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., 682-9150, go.evvnt.com/558015-0
Drop-in Art Class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240, go.evvnt.com/543832-0
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Movies at the Library - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
“Elf”: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen "Elf": 2 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
