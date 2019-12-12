Saturday
Community
Wreaths Across America: 9 a.m., Evergreen Memorial Park, 3410 10th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, wawg.cap.gov/wreaths
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Holiday Movies at the Library — The Santa Clause: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Popcorn and a Movie: 2 to 4 p.m., Chelan Library
Puppeteer Marla Bailey: 3 to 4 p.m., Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
“The Polar Express”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, 800-514-3849
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents The Nutcracker: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Wicklines’ Down Home Family Christmas: 7:30 p.m., Canyon Wren Recital Hall, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Leavenworth, icicle.org
Wells House Holiday Tea: 12:30 p.m., The Wells House, Wenatchee Valley College, 888-6240
Sunday
Community
Christmas at Centennial Park: 5 to 8 p.m., Centennial Park, 130 S Wenatchee Ave., 670-0828
Monday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Holiday Paper Trees: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bridgeport Library
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Pre-school storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Piano Solos: 1 to 2 p.m., Cashmere Library
ATLAS: LEGO Simple Powered Machines: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Bridgeport Library
S.T.E.M Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Chelan County PUD Commission: 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., 327 N. Wenatchee Ave., 663-8121
Eastmont Metropolitan Park District Board: 4:30 p.m., main office, 255 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-8015
Schools
Cashmere School Board: 7 p.m., district office, 782-3355
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Chelan High School concert, jazz bands: 11 a.m., Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
A.T.L.A.S: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
Port of Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., One Campbell Parkway, East Wenatchee, 663-5159
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., 3rd floor conference room, Columbia Station, 300 S. Columbia St, 664-7611 Wenatchee
