Today
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Christmas Party: 6 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Library
“Winter’s Tale” premiere and fundraiser: 7 p.m., Liberty Cinemas, Wenatchee, icicle.org
Government
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
Friday
Winter Wreath class: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wenatchee River Institute, Leavenworth, 548-0181
Friday fun for ages 6-12: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Columbia River Conservative Music: 1 to 2:30 p.m., Encouraging Words, Wenatchee, 664-3259
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Holiday Wood Slice Ornaments: 5 to 6 p.m., Peshastin Library
Color Christmas with Music: 6 p.m., Wenatchee High School, 662-5995
The Gothard Sisters Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m., Lake Chelan Performing Arts Center, Chelan
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents The Nutcracker: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.