Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45, Bridgeport Library, ncrl.org

ATLAS LEGO Build — Holiday Scene: 12:30 to 5 p.m., Cashmere Library, ncrl.org

Holiday Movie Matinee: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library, ncrl.org

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org

Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library

Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library

Stuffed Animal Sleepover: 4 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library

Trivia Night!: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Family Game Night by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market

