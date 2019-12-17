Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Headstart Storytime: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
Read Around the World — Holiday Celebrations: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569
Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041
Thursday
Community
Selfies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45, Bridgeport Library
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Stem Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library
Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org
Government
North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117
Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601
