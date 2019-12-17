Today

Community

Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900

Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Headstart Storytime: 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., Peshastin Library

ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library; 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library

Read Around the World — Holiday Celebrations: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library

Government

East Wenatchee Water District Commission: 3 p.m., district office, 692 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-3569

Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 686-4041

Thursday

Community

Selfies with Santa: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pybus Public Market

Bilingual Baby and Toddler Time: 11 to 11:45, Bridgeport Library

Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Family Stem Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., Entiat Library

Sensory-Friendly Storytime: 3:30 to 4 p.m., Wenatchee Library

Bilingual Storytime: 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library

NAMI support group: 6 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 663-8282, chelandouglasnami@gmail.com, namicd.org

Government

North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., 663-1117

Cascadia Conservation District Board: 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee World, 14 N. Mission, 436-1601

