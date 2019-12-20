Saturday
Community
Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide: 2 to 4 p.m., Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth. 548-6347, go.evvnt.com/564987-0
Drop-in Art Class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, 888-6240, go.evvnt.com/543832-0
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Movies at the Library — Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
“Elf”: 3 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen “Elf”: 2 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 to 9 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, 1001 Front St., 682-9150, go.evvnt.com/558015-0
Sunday
Community
Christmas Reindeer: 2 to 6 p.m., Coastal Farm and Ranch, 260 Highline Drive, East Wenatchee, 886-1560
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen “White Christmas”: 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 663-2787
Monday
Community
Baby Toddler Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
Pre-school storytime: 10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Teen Crafts and Ugly Sweater Contest: 1 to 3 p.m., Entiat Library
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library
Knit with Wit: 4 to 5:30 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.