Saturday
Community
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
St. Luke’s Lessons and Carols service: 10 a.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 428 King St., 662-5635
Monday
Community
Build a fort: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
S.T.E.M. Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Leavenworth Library, ncrl.org
Government
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., 400 Douglas St., 667-6215
Tuesday
Community
Indoor Snow Fight: 1 to 2 p.m., Chelan Library, ncrl.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
ESL/Citizenship Classes: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center’s New Year’s Eve Dance: 6 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, 662-7036, go.evvnt.com/566676-0
New Year’s Eve Celebration: 7 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31, Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, 509-888-3900, jacobi.schall@pybusmarket.org, go.evvnt.com/568141-0
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.