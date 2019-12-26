Today
Community
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Stuffed Animal Sleepover: 4 to 5 p.m., Chelan Library
Trivia Night!: 7 to 9 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Family Game Night by Pacific Crest Church: 7 to 9 p.m., Pybus Public Market
Saturday
Community
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library
St. Luke’s Lessons and Carols service: 10 a.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 428 King St., 662-5635
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.