Today
Community
First Friday at the Museum: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 888-6240
Friday fun for ages 6-12:10 to 11 a.m., Waterville Library
Clay with Dale: 1 to 3 p.m., Waterville Library
Fiber Friday: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library
Wells House Christmas with the Clarks: 5 to 7 p.m., Wells House, 1260 Fifth St., Wenatchee, 888-6240
Winter Mariachi Concert: 7 p.m.,Wenatchee High School Auditorium, free, featuring Wenatchee School District mariachi programs, 663-8117
Holiday Spice variety show: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Wenatchee Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numerica.pac
Saturday
Holly Jolly Jamboree: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Public Market, LocalTel Event Center
Family Storytime: 11 to 11:30 a.m., Wenatchee Library, ncrl.org
Holiday Spice variety show: 1 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, Wenatchee, numericapac.org
Holiday Movies at the Library — Elf: 2 to 4 p.m., Peshastin Library, ncrl.org
“Arthur Christmas”: 3 p.m., The Ruby Theatre, Chelan
Geoffrey Castle’s Celtic Christmas: 7 p.m., Leavenworth Festhalle, Leavenworth, 800-514-3849, lakechelanchristmas.com
Wenatchee Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numerica.pac
Lake Chelan Festival of Trees: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Campbell’s Resort, historicchelan.org
Golden Apple Band Boosters’ WHS Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee
