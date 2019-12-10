Today
Community
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Drop-in Tech Help: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Bilingual Storytime: 3 to 4 p.m., Entiat Library
ATLAS — At the Library After School: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., Manson Library
STEM Club: 4 to 5 p.m., Peshastin Library
Government
RiverCom Board: 9 a.m., City Hall, 301 Yakima St., Wenatchee, 662-4650
Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., City Hall, 548-5275
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 4 p.m., 232 E. Wapato Ave., Chelan, 682-4476
Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., fire hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-6671
Thursday
Indoor Playground: 9 a.m. to noon, Pybus Public Market LocalTel Event Center, 888-3900
Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org
Drop-in Tech Help!: 2 to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Library
Christmas Party: 6 to 7 p.m., Leavenworth Library
“Winter’s Tale” premiere and fundraiser: 7 p.m., Liberty Cinemas, Wenatchee, icicle.org
Government
Aging and Adult Services Council of Governments: 1:30 p.m., 50 Simon St. S.E., East Wenatchee, 886-0700
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 664-3300
To see more events throughout NCW, visit ncwcalendar.com.