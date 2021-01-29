Monday
Government
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom meeting ID 836-6314-2037, Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83663142037, passcode: 362510
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Chelan County PUD Commission: Study session, 10 a.m., regular meeting 1 p.m., teleconference number: 415-655-0001, Meeting ID: 177-214-7553, contact 661-4212 to participate by phone
Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Zoom link:zoom.us/j/88575224506, 745-8871
Tuesday
Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Zoom link: wwrld.us/30sVFdW, teleconference number: 1-301-715-8592, meeting ID: 786-705-338, passcode:850976
Chelan County Commission: 9 a.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/650411499, meeting ID: 650 411 499
Schools
Wenatchee School Board: 12:30 p.m.,wwrld.us/3cnfCKF, 663-8161