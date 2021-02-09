Wednesday

Government

Leavenworth Design Review Board: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/94159949844, passcode: 598981

Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/974541767

Thursday

Government

Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council: 9 a.m., teleconference number: 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 884-1314-7529

Knowles Road Zoom meeting: 5 to 6 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/6048409508, email comments and questions to public.works@co.chelan.wa.us.

Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., Youtube channel: wwrld.us/3nlWy2x, 664-3300

 

