Thursday
Government
Knowles Road Zoom meeting: 5 to 6 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/6048409508, email comments and questions to public.works@co.chelan.wa.us.
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., Youtube channel: wwrld.us/3nlWy2x, 664-3300
Thursday
Government
Knowles Road Zoom meeting: 5 to 6 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/6048409508, email comments and questions to public.works@co.chelan.wa.us.
Wenatchee City Council: 5:15 p.m., Youtube channel: wwrld.us/3nlWy2x, 664-3300
Editorial assistant
Editorial assistant
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription