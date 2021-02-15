Tuesday
Government
Link Transit Board: 3 p.m., teleconference number: 1-877-216-1555, passcode: 859950
Parks Board: 4 p.m., Public Services Center, 1350 McKittrick Street, 664-3392, masks are required to be worn by attendees, physical distance will be observed
East Wenatchee City Council: 6 p.m., teleconference number: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 82832314428, 886-6103
Wednesday
Government
Chelan Fire and Rescue Commission: 3 p.m., Zoom link: zoom.us/j/87284665516
Wenatchee Valley College Board: 3 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College, Wenatchi Hall, Room 2310, 682-6420
Wenatchee Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Gotomeeting link: gotomeeting.com/join/563116669, teleconference number: 1-224-501-3412, access code: 563-116-669